Robin (Teague) Hillman May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Robin (Teague) Hillman, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a period of declining health.Family will greet guests and share memories Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Robin Hillman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Emmel Lillian Kimbler Evelyn (Hensley) Clark Emmel Lillian Kimbler Maxie L. (Dean) Osborne Jobie Wendell Stallard Robert Wayne Willis June Wilson Aleta Jeanette Long Helen R. Johnson Bobby Daugherty McConnell