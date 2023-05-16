KINGSPORT - Robin (Teague) Hillman, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a period of declining health.

She was born on Mother’s Day in 1959 and lived her entire life in Kingsport. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and Tri-Cities State Technical Institute with a degree in Office Systems Technology.

