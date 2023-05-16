KINGSPORT - Robin (Teague) Hillman, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a period of declining health.
She was born on Mother’s Day in 1959 and lived her entire life in Kingsport. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and Tri-Cities State Technical Institute with a degree in Office Systems Technology.
After graduation, she was employed at the main office of First American National Bank where she quickly advanced to Senior Secretary to the Vice President of Credit Operations.
Years later, she was employed at Hobby Lobby as the Frame Shop Manager, where her people skills and creative abilities earned her many recognitions from the company and her clients.
Robin’s never-ending love and devotion to her daughters led her to become a volunteer teaching assistant at Andrew Johnson Elementary School, while also becoming a co-leader of Girl Scout Troop 72. She loved working with children and felt she learned as much from them as they did from her.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Haskell and Betty (Noe) Teague; her paternal grandparents, Howard and Addie Teague and maternal grandparents, Mack and Effie Noe.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Laura and Josh Owens of Kingsport; daughter and son-in-law Leigh Ann Hillman-Carrier and Austin Carrier of Bristol; granddaughters, Addison Owens and Claire Carrier; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Family will greet guests and share memories Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.