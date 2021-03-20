ROGERSVILLE -Robin Sharon (Little) Stone, 62, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Emory Church Cemetery, 425 Emory Church Rd, Kingsport, TN with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to meet at 1:45 pm at the cemetery and are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be her Sons and Brothers.
To express condolences to the Stone family, please visit our website www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Stone family.