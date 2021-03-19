ROGERSVILLE -Robin Sharon (Little) Stone, 62, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Robin was born on March 11, 1959 in Kingsport, TN. She was a member of Darthula Baptist Church in Hiltons, VA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Haskel Little.
Robin is survived by her husband, Donald Stone, Jr., of the home; sons, Ricky Bentley and Chris Bentley and wife Brandi, both of Kingsport, TN, David Stone, Rogersville, TN; daughters, Danielle Stone, Rogersville, TN and Becky Stone, Crossville, TN.; mother, Charlotte Little, Kingsport, TN; brothers, Steven Little, Macon, GA, Scotty Little, Jason Little and Mark Little, all of Kingsport, TN; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; 1 great grandchild.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Emory Church Cemetery, 425 Emory Church Rd, Kingsport, TN with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to meet at 1:45 pm at the cemetery and are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be her Sons and Brothers.
To express condolences to the Stone family, please visit our website www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Stone family.