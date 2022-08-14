Robin (DeAna) Kincer Beard Aug 14, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL BRANCH - Robin (DeAna) Kincer Beard, 72, of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness on August 13, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robin Fall Branch Deana Kincer Beard Arrangement Illness Pass Away Recommended for you