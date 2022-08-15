FALL BRANCH - Robin “Dino” Kincer Beard, 72, of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness on August 13, 2022. She was raised in Hawkins County, TN. Robin and Jackie moved to Fall Branch and have resided there for 40 years. She graduated from Church Hill High School and worked for United Intermountain Telephone, Sprint, Embarq for 38 years before retiring in 2006. Robin was secretary of the Fall Branch Fire Department and member of the Women’s Support Group for 40 years, serving many meals to the community and helping with fundraising events.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Cleo Lawson Kincer; brother, Phil Kincer; and infant brother, Michael Kincer.

