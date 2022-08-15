FALL BRANCH - Robin “Dino” Kincer Beard, 72, of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness on August 13, 2022. She was raised in Hawkins County, TN. Robin and Jackie moved to Fall Branch and have resided there for 40 years. She graduated from Church Hill High School and worked for United Intermountain Telephone, Sprint, Embarq for 38 years before retiring in 2006. Robin was secretary of the Fall Branch Fire Department and member of the Women’s Support Group for 40 years, serving many meals to the community and helping with fundraising events.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Cleo Lawson Kincer; brother, Phil Kincer; and infant brother, Michael Kincer.
Robin is survived by her loving husband, Jackie; brothers, Rev. Rick Kincer and wife Jolena, Craig Kincer and wife Pam; brothers-in-law, Larry Beard, Fred Beard and wife Dottie; sister-in-law, Loretta Lane and husband Greg; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.
Thank you to everyone who came by, called, text, prayed, or brought food and flowers. Thanks to all the nurses at Greeneville Amedisys Hospice, who took care of Robin during this time.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Logans Chapel United Methodist Church, 209 Logans Chapel Road, Fall Branch, TN 37656, with Pastor Kenneth Whaley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fall Branch Fire Department, P.O. Box 84, Fall Branch, TN, 37656.
