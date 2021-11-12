KINGSPORT - Robin Skelton, 63, of Kingsport entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Robin was the definition of a people person. She had a generous heart that cared for everyone she knew. She was an exceptional daughter and friend, but above all, her primary purpose in life was the role of mother, to the love of her life, Lillie Skelton. Robin and Lillie were each other’s very best friends and that was clear to anyone who saw them together. Robin’s absence will be felt by many, but those who knew her will carry her memory with them.
Robin is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Audrey Cress. She is survived by her daughter, Lillie Skelton; aunt, Brenda Bloomer; and a host of wonderful friends.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to an account at the following link: https://gofund.me/3263a776
