BIG STONE GAP, VA - Robin Arlene McCorkle 52, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with Rev. Jim Smith officiating.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Doctors and nurses at Holston Valley medical center for their attentive care for her. The full obituary is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCorkle Family.