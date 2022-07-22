Robin A. Burchell Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Robin A. Burchell, 57, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robin A. Burchell Kingsport Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video