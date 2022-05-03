DUNGANNON, VA - Violet Roberta (Dockery) Scott Peters, 85, Dungannon, VA passed away, Monday, May 2, 2022, at her residence.
Roberta was born in Scott County, VA on April 19, 1937, to the late Jessee Clay and Laura Lovely (Fields) Dockery.
In addition to her parents, her first husband, Douglas Scott; second husband, John Peters; siblings, Agnes Honeycutt and husband, J.B., Bill Dockery and wife, Wanda, Jean Darnell, Emma Brickey and husband, James, and Jimmy Dockery preceded her in death.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and very special granddaughters, Megan McMurray, Madisson Lawson, and her brother-in-law, Charlie Darnell.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Ernie Mitchell officiating. Nephews, and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, Thursday, May 5, 2022, by 12:45 p.m., for the graveside service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Helen Page, Patty Summey, Michael Brickey, her former caregiver, Freida Sluss, and the staff of MSA Home Heath and Hospice for their love and care of Roberta.
An online guest register is available for the Peters family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Roberta Scott Peters.