CHURCH HILL - Roberta M. Tabor, 76, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born May 25, 1944, in Bristol, TN.
Roberta was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved her family with all her heart. She enjoyed writing and singing Gospel music and sang for several years with the Silver Light Trio.
Roberta was a committed Christian and member of Higher Ground Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and enjoyed working in the Puppet Ministry.
She retired from BAE Systems following twenty-nine years of service.
Roberta was preceded in death by her father, E.G. Hobbs; husband, Calvin Tabor.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Madge Ketron Hall; son, Eric Long and wife, Deanna; daughter, Tanya Long; grandchildren, Nick Long, Ben Long and wife, Kathryn, Gabriel Long, Marin Garro and Cella Garro; great-grandchildren, Jacob Pierce, Avril Long, Constance, Claire and Caraline; sister, Anita Moneyhun and husband, Sam Brackins; brother, Bill Wampler and wife, Sally; several nieces and nephews; numerous special friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 pm at Higher Ground Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Ronnie Owens, Dr. Phil Hoskins and Brother Wayne Bledsoe officiating. Music will be under the direction of the H.G.B.C. choir and Sarah Beth Lovell.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Herman United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gate City, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and services to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Puppet Ministry of Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
