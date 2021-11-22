ROGERSVILLE - Roberta June Cummins Saunders, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 surrounded by her family at her residence.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Rogersville Church of Christ.
Memorial service will be conducted 5:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Rogersville Church of Christ with Minister Ethan Tate officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Healing Hands International, 455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.
