ROGERSVILLE - Roberta June Cummins Saunders, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 surrounded by her family at her residence. Mrs. Saunders was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Horace E. Saunders, Jr., parents Robert and Dorothy Walker Cummins, brother Gene Cummins.
She is survived by her daughter Marcia Shulam and husband Joseph of Jerusalem, sons, Horace E. "Sandy" Saunders, III and wife Phyllis of Rogersville, Scott Saunders and wife Susan, Nathan Saunders and wife, Ruth all of Nashville, grandchildren Barry Shulam and wife Beth, Danah Sanders, Horace E. Saunders, IV, David Saunders and wife Amy, Sarah Kersey and husband Will, Laura Saunders, Kristen Spencer and husband Adam, Janelle Ford and husband Ty, Burton Saunders and wife Lauren, Ben Saunders and wife Rachel, Andrew Saunders and wife, Paige, great-grandchildren Ashton, Joey, Noaam, Caden, Tate, Cora June, Drayton, Josiah, Holland, Warren, Estelle, Vivian, Consie June, Tina, Emma and Ethan, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Rogersville Church of Christ.
Memorial service will be conducted 5:30 P.M., Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Rogersville Church of Christ with Minister Ethan Tate officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Healing Hands International, 455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Saunders family.