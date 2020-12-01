COEBURN, VA - Roberta Carol (Robbie) Deel, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Holston Valley Medical Center Kingsport, TN. She was a graduate of Twin Springs High School; attended the Mountain Empire Community College and a member of the Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends; all that knew her seen the kind, caring and loving person she was in life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Gene Deel; grandparents, Robert and Viola Hamm and Jonah and Lucy Deel.
Surviving are her father, Bruce Deel and friend, Nancy; a son, Joe Shupe III; daughter, Michelle Anderson; grandchildren, Nikki Shupe, Hunter Anderson, and Marisa Shupe; brothers, Roger (Rhonda) Hyatt, Raymond (Sherrey) Deel, Ronald (Angie) Deel, and Rodney (Melanie) Deel; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Services will be conducted 1 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Heart on the Hill 147 Royal Drive Coeburn, Virginia 24230 with Rev. Rodney Deel officiating. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.