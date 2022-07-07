FALL BRANCH - Robert Wolfe, 81, of Fall Branch, TN passed away July 4, 2022.
Robert was born in Dante, VA but he had lived most of his life in Bristol, TN and Fall Branch, TN.
He loved reading, painting, and traveling.
Robert retired from the City of Kingsport.
He was able to extend life to others by being a skin and tissue donor.
Those left to cherish Robert’s memory are his loving wife, Marie; children, Frank and Emily Wolfe, Sherry and Keith Parker, Terry Sturgil, David Wolfe and Michael Wolfe; step-children, Gale Pierson (Steve), Karen Ruskey (Tim), and April Shaffer (Chad); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Ann Petty.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Anthony Gragg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org.
