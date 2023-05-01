BLOUNTVILLE - Robert William “Bob” McCrackin, 82, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born to the late Willie and Jane (Spivey) McCracken in Hawkins County.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Blountville and had served as a deacon for many years. Bob retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Mechanic after twenty-seven years of dedicated service. He served as a Sullivan County Constable and after retirement he enjoyed driving a tour bus.

