BLOUNTVILLE - Robert William “Bob” McCrackin, 82, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born to the late Willie and Jane (Spivey) McCracken in Hawkins County.
Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Blountville and had served as a deacon for many years. Bob retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Mechanic after twenty-seven years of dedicated service. He served as a Sullivan County Constable and after retirement he enjoyed driving a tour bus.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He enjoyed camping trips out west with his wife Sharon. Bob also enjoyed running, walking, hunting, and horseback riding.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Wade McCrackin.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-one years, Sharon McCrackin; daughters, Deborah McCartt (Vince) and Lisa Bryan; daughter-in-law, Leslie McCrackin; grandchildren, Sydney Marzullo (Nicholas), Amy Walker (Noah), Shayne Ryan (Tyler), Emily McCrackin, Will McCartt (Lexi), Nick McCrackin and Ben Bryan; four great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Laws (Sam); special brother-in-law, Rick Canterbury; special friends, Jim Stapleton and Billy Williams; along with several nieces and nephews.
The McCrackin family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Charity Baptist Church 123 Oak St. Blountville, TN 37617 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastors Kevin Morris and Dylan White officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be on Friday, May 5, 2023 in the Garden of Memories in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 2 p.m. Bob’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
For those who prefer donations, the McCrackin family has requested that donations be made in Bob’s memory to Charity Baptist Church 123 Oak St. Blountville, TN 37617 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the McCrackin family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081