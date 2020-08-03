Robert Willard Cradic Aug 3, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Willard Cradic, was born May 16, 1971, in Kingsport, TN. He left this earth on July 31, 2020.To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Willard Cradic Kingsport Tn Earth Condolence Recommended for you Trending Now Kingsport, Sullivan to decide on virtual or in-person learning Hawkins Police Blotter: Mount Carmel woman finds fugitive in her garage Pride, toughness carried LPD to multiple state championships Kingsport City Schools announce free meals for kids Couple arrested following high-speed chase through Rogersville in stolen car Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.