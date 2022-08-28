Robert Wilder, Jr Aug 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Robert Wilder, Jr passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Robert Wilder, Jr.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Wilder Jr Kingsport Funeral Home Arrangement Pass Away Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you