KINGSPORT - Robert Wayne Shanks, 49 of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022.Robert was born on August 8, 1972, in Greeneville and was a 1990 graduate of Sullivan North High School. He was employed as a truck driver for over 15 years.Preceding Robert in death are his nephew, Eli Collins.Left to cherish Robert's memory are his parents, Wayne and Geraldine Shanks; sisters, Sandra King and Sherry Woods; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Monday, August 8, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Robert's Life will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Vivian Franklin and Rev. Maria Grimm officiating.Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1031 Mt Zion Road, Afton, TN 37616.Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.The care of Robert Wayne Shanks and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.