KNOXVILLE - Robert Wayne Powers, 80, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021.
He was born in Wise, VA to Elva Stallard Powers and Orbin Powers.
Robert retired from Graybar Electric after 38 years of employment.
He was a huge fan of western movies and loved all sports. He was a basketball referee for East TN schools for several years. He enjoyed fellowship at the Powell Presbyterian Church.
Robert will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth Reneau Powers; son, Michael Powers; stepdaughter, Lisa Baird; sister, Elizabeth Powers Connell (Willie); grandchildren, Ben Powers and Allison Sworski; great-grandchildren, Alex Stephens and Ashton Sworski; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Robert Powers will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.