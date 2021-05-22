BLOUNTVILLE – Robert “Wayne” McClain, 71 of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Sullivan County, he had lived his entire life in Blountville. Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, having served in Vietnam where he was a sharpshooter. He was a carpenter by trade.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ransey and Natalie Godsey McClain; sister, Bonnie Ann Wyscaver; brothers, Roy Douglas McClain, Paul Lee McClain and Ransey Kee “Jr” McClain.
Wayne is survived by his daughters Gigi Whiteman (Kevin), Alisa McClain and Risy McClain; sons, Robert McClain and Bradley McClain, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Kate Walters; several nieces and nephews.
A military graveside service will be held at 2 pm Monday, May 24, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. Pallbearers will be Melvin Linebaugh, Mark Leonard, Tim Kendrick, Logan Smith, Keith Harr and John Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Bledsoe, Ralph Hughes and Ronald Taylor. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the McClain family.