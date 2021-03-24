ROGERSVILLE - Robert "Wayne" Lawson, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away on March 23, 2021. He was a member of McKinneys Chapel Baptist Church. He retired from IPC&L and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry "Buck" and Cecil Lawson; sister, Linda Lawson; and brothers, Reid, Hurbert, Henry, Walter, and Harold Lawson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Williams Lawson; son, Steve (Vicky) Lawson; daughter, Cindy (Mike) Lawson; sister, Virginia (Giles) Manis; grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley) Lawson, Erica (BJ) Mayes, Stevie (Miranda) Lawson Jr., Katie (Tyler) Linkous; great grandchildren, Seth and Cole Lawson, Bowen and Camdyn Mayes, and Judah Linkous; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am March 26, 2021 in Highland Cemetery. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside services Friday, March 26, 2021 to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am. The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing for all of the funeral services. The family would like to give a special Thanks to Signature Healthcare of Rogersville. Pallbearers will be Aaron Lawson, Stevie Lawson Jr., BJ Mayes, Tyler Linkous, Seth Lawson, and Cole Lawson. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.