Robert Wayne “Bob” McPeak, 53, went to heaven on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by family. Bob was born to parents, Kenneth and Barbara McPeak on May 11, 1968 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Bob was a wonderful and caring person; he was a friend to all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father and father figure to many. Bob held his career at Eastman Chemical Company where he was an electrician for 34 years. He enjoyed golfing, visiting the beach, listening to local live music with his wife and his beloved Dodge Charger. Bob will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Kenneth and Barbara McPeak; wife, Angie McPeak; son, Matthew McPeak and wife Destiny; step-daughter, Brittany Ivanich and husband Chris; step-son, Shannon Smith; sister, Becky Nembhard; a very special granddaughter, Poppy; friend, Robbie Brown; friend, Leon Boyd and several more friends and loved ones.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service will follow at 8:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 2:00pm in East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society.
