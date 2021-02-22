CHURCH HILL - Robert W. “Robbie” Dean, age 50, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was a loving father, grandfather, son and brother and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Dean.
He is survived by 5 children, Amethyst Dean (Tyler Jones), Amber Dean, David Marshall, Michael Dean and Katasha Dean; granddaughter, Lilith Rayne Dean; father, Hubert Dean; brother, Eddie Dean (Gail); special nephew and niece, Chance Clark and Beth Arnold, mothers of his children, Jan Dean and Gayla Goad and Cara Dean; and fiancé’, Donna Clark.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A graveside service will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating. The family asks that social distancing be observed, and masks be worn.
