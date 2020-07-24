CHURCH HILL - Robert Vernon Seaver, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.
A celebration of life service will be 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with Pastor Kelly Pierson officiating. Music will be provided by Laura Lane and Teresa Phillips. To view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on his obituary. The service will be beside of his picture. A burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers family and friends.
