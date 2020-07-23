CHURCH HILL - Robert Vernon Seaver, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.
Robert was graduate of Church Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. He was a member of the InterContinental Church of God. He was a schoolteacher for over 30 years and enjoyed educating students.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ottie and Blanche Seaver; brothers, Paul Seaver, Winton Seaver, and George Seaver; nephew, Joey Seaver.
Robert is survived by siblings, Hugh Seaver (Glenda), James Seaver (Susie), Marlyn Wagers (James), Carl Seaver (Norma), and Randall Seaver, sisters-in-law; Jo Ann Seaver and Joyce Collins; several nieces and nephews a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to his caregiver Laura.
A celebration of life service will be 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with Pastor Kelly Pierson officiating. Music will be provided by Laura Lane and Teresa Phillips. To view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on his obituary. The service will be beside of his picture. A burial will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers family and friends.
