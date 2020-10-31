Robert Tudor Strang, Jr, 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born on May 9, 1947 in Boston, Massachusetts, Robert moved to Kingsport in 1953 as a child.
He graduated from The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee in
1965 and attended the University of Virginia in 1969, graduating with a
Bachelor of Arts in History. After completing his medical degree at the University of Tennessee, graduating with Alpha Omega Alpha distinction, Robert trained in Orthopedic Surgery at the University of TennesseeCampbell Clinic. In 1980, Robert returned to Kingsport to join his father, Dr. Robert T. Strang Sr., at Associated Orthopedics of Kingsport. They enjoyed many decades of practice together and even shared a common office for many years. Robert enjoyed golf, vintage British cars, antique clock repair, and traveling in New England.
Dr. Strang, Jr. was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Harris Strang. His father, Dr. Strang, Sr. recently celebrated his 100th birthday which occasioned Mayor Pat Shull to declare May 28 henceforth as Dr. Robert T. Strang, Sr. day.
He is survived by his father, Robert T. Strang, Sr.; his brother, Dr. Richard M. Strang; his sons, Robert T. Strang, Ill and Dr. Andrew Strang; and five grandchildren.
Robert spent his latter years in his beloved adopted home of Belfast, Maine with Karen Sutherland and their two dogs, Abby and Polly.
A private memorial for family will be held in Belfast, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Holston Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 5265 Kingsport, TN 37663.