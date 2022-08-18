KINGSPORT - Robert Ted Hoover, 88, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at home following several months of declining health. He was surrounded by family.

Ted was born on January 24, 1934, in Sullivan County and grew up in Kingsport.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video