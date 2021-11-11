SURGOINSVILLE – Robert T. Ellis, Jr., 88, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, November 12, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Pat Hammond officiating. American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will be folding and presenting the American Flag to the family.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:50 PM at the cemetery Friday and please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
