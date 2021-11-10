SURGOINSVILLE – Robert T. Ellis, Jr., 88, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
He was born in Wilson, NC on April 19, 1933, a son of the late Robert T. Ellis, Sr. and Annalee (Mathews) Ellis. Robert was an U.S. Air Force veteran, having served in Korea, Germany, Japan, the Vietnam Conflict and his last assignment was in England. He was an engineer at the North Carolina Port Railway.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, David Michael Bishop; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Surviving are his loving wife of over 53 years, Betty Ellis; daughters, Heather Saklea and Barbara Belton.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, November 12, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Pat Hammond officiating. American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 will be folding and presenting the American Flag to the family.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:50 PM at the cemetery Friday and please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
To express condolences to the Ellis family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Ellis family.