GRAY - Robert “Steve” Pendleton, 76, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2022, following a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 5:45 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Music will be provided by Teresa Pendleton. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Pallbearers will be Thomas Bellamy, Jason Fine, Mark Spencer, Don Dwyer, Roger Honeycutt and Brady Pendleton. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics at specialolympics/tennessee.org
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Thomas Bellamy for his compassion and care.
The care of Robert Steve Pendleton and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.