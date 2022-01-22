GRAY - Robert “Steve” Pendleton, 76, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2022, following a period of declining health.
He was born and raised in Kingsport and had lived in Gray since 1972.
Steve Pendleton retired from Eastman Chemical in Power and Services after 47 years of service. He enjoyed coaching youth in baseball and basketball and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and June Williams Pendleton and sister, Phyllis Quillen.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Lois Herron Pendleton; sons, Jason Pendleton and wife, Anna and Matt Pendleton; grandchildren, Taylor, Brady and Aidan; brothers, Keith Ike Pendleton and wife, Teresa and Mike Pendleton and wife, Barbara; Thomas Bellamy who was considered as a “third son,” and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 5:45 pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Music will be provided by Teresa Pendleton. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Pallbearers will be Thomas Bellamy, Jason Fine, Mark Spencer, Don Dwyer, Roger Honeycutt and Brady Pendleton. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics at specialolympics/tennessee.org
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Thomas Bellamy for his compassion and care.
The care of Robert Steve Pendleton and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.