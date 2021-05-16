CHURCH HILL – Robert Salisbury, Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Robert Salisbury was born in Rome, NY but was a resident of Hawkins county for over 45 years. He was a saved Christian man who loved the Lord and was a member of Brown Mountain Freewill Baptist. He worked at McPheeters Bend Elementary School as a custodian. Robert never met a stranger and was good to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marjorie Odell Salisbury; sisters, Susie Greshtchuk, Kathrine Garvey, Lucille Caron, and Ruth Combs.
He is survived by his daughters, Marjorie Hoffman, Janet Haga, and Ruth Salisbury; sons, Robert Salisbury, Jr., David Salisbury, and Brian Salisbury; 29 grandchildren, 28, great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Shirley Brandjord; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Eric Spencer and Bro. Chris Castle officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 19 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:15 AM to go to the cemetery in procession.
Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons.
