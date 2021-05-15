Robert Salisbury, Sr. May 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL – Robert Salisbury, Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 14, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Salisbury Sr. Hill Funeral Home Arrangement Christianity Lord Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.