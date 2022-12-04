It is with great sadness that the family of Robert (Robbie) Calvin Hite announce his peaceful passing on December 3, 2022 at the age of 51.

He will be lovingly missed by his aunts, Betty Weatherly and Joan Weatherly, many cousins, special friends and staff at Frontier Health, as well as his church family at First Baptist Church, Kingsport. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Libby Hite, as well many aunts and uncles.

