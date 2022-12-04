It is with great sadness that the family of Robert (Robbie) Calvin Hite announce his peaceful passing on December 3, 2022 at the age of 51.
He will be lovingly missed by his aunts, Betty Weatherly and Joan Weatherly, many cousins, special friends and staff at Frontier Health, as well as his church family at First Baptist Church, Kingsport. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Libby Hite, as well many aunts and uncles.
Robbie was a sweet, gentle soul who lived joyfully, laughed hard and loved big. Going to church every Sunday with his Bible in hand, being with his family and friends, attending FunFest, dancing, and last but not least, Spiderman, were only a few of the many joys of his life. He also delighted in working at several jobs through the years, including McDonald's, and always took genuine pride in his accomplishments and in serving people. His bright light will continue to shine-on in all who knew him, and most importantly, Robbie has now crossed over to his eternal life with Jesus.
His family would like to extend a very special thank you to Frontier Health for providing 20 years of amazing residential care to Robbie, as well as to his special friends Larry and Linda Winegar for their dedication to him.
The Hite family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday, evening December 6, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Marvin Cameron officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place Wednesday, afternoon December 7, 2022 in the Garden of David in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 pm.
The family requests that any donations go to Frontier Industries, A Division of Frontier Health 2017 Stonebrook Place Kingsport, TN 37660 designated in Memory of Robert Calvin Hite/Malabar Residence.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hite family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081