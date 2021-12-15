Robert (Rob/Robby) M. Toney died of kidney cancer at age 62 on Friday, December 10. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Donna, his brother John Toney, sister Jane Ann Carico and their children Jeremiah and Jordan Toney, Eric Carico and Sara Carico-Arnold, and god sons Tony and Zachary Smothers. He was an artist, poet, passionate lover of animals and people. He was loved deeply by many and will be greatly missed. Per his wishes there will be no funeral. Instead of gifts, please donate to Black Lives Matter, the Bail Project or any animal rescue agency.