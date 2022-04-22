KINGSPORT - Robert (Rob) Murphy, age 44, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Rob and his wife Andria are the proud owners of local business Murphy’s Automotive.
Preceded in death by grandparents Herman & Edith Arnold; father in law John Meade and Dave Branson, honorary father.
Survived by wife Andria Murphy; three daughters Raegan, Reese, and Blakley; parents Terry and Valerie Vines of Elizabethton; brother Jimmy (Pam) Vines; nephews Garrett Vines, and Gabe Vines, two aunts Debbie (Mike) Stout, and Daphne (Chuck) Schwartz; mother-in-law Donna Meade, Brother-in-law Patrick (Erin) Meade; niece Maci and nephew Carter and Survived by Becky Branson, Rob’s second mother.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3:30 PM at Port City Church 2601 E Center St, Kingsport, TN 37664. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the Church. Officiating will be Rev. Chris Alford. A private burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, and East Lawn will be assisting the family with arrangements.
