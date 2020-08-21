SURGOINSVILLE - Robert "R.L." Laster, age 80, of Surgoinsville, passed away on August 21, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born to Robert and Maddie Laster on May 4, 1940. Robert worked and retired from J.P. Stevens for many years. He loved the Lord and was ready to meet him. He enjoyed gardening and most of all being able to fish.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Mayes and Ruby Jean Burchfield; brothers, Jimmy Laster, Lee Laster, and Lucian Laster; daughter-in-law, Karen Laster; son-in-law, Greg Adkins.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Teresa (Lincoln) Breeding, Mary (Greg) Simpson, Shelia (Darryl) Barrett; son, Richard Laster; grandchildren, Ashley Anglin, Sarah Walling, Brittiney Bass, James Simpson, Chris Barrett, Dustin Barrett, Billy Joe Barrett, Adam Barrett, Summer Allshouse, Laura Leonard; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Burchfield, Louise Coffey, Carolyn Joan Cope, Betty Ann Davenport; brothers, David Laster and Henry Laster; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family of Robert wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care of Kingsport for dialysis treatments.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Mike Anglin officiating. Graveside services will be held in Church Hill Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
