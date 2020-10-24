GATE CITY, VA - Robert Neal Cloud, Jr., 83 of Gate City, VA passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Masonic Rites at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bill Tignor officiating. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the Shriners Marching Patrol. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.
