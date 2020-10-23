GATE CITY, VA - Robert Neal Cloud, Jr., 83 of Gate City, VA passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence. Neal was born in Kingsport, TN on September 28, 1937 to the late Robert N. Cloud, Sr. and Martha Austin Cloud. He spent the last 61 years living on Copper Creek in the Manville Community in Virginia. Neal served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82ndAirborne in Fort Bragg, NC. He was retired from the Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company.
Neal loved sitting on his front porch watching all the wild life along the creek. He dearly loved being able to help others and belonged to several organizations that allowed him to fulfill this love. He was a member of the F.O.E. 3141 in Kingsport where he had served as president of the local chapter, Tennessee State President and South East Central Regional President. During his service he was awarded the Key to the City of Kingsport by the Mayor Hunter W. Wright for outstanding leadership to the Eagles and City of Kingsport. He was named Colonel Aide de Camp Governor’s Staff by Governor Ned McWherter and Congressman James H. Quillen, they flew an American Flag over the Capital building in Neals name. He was a member of the Masons where he performed the duties of Chaplin and conducted Masonic funeral rites for many years.
Neal’s real joy was in the work he did with the Shriners. He loved helping the children who were being cared for in the Shriners Childrens Hospitals. He had made 119 trips transporting children to the hospital in Greenville, SC and over 50 trips to the burn hospital in Cincinatti, OH. He was in the marching patrol and greatly enjoyed going to local towns and marching in parades where he would call the cadence.
Along with Neal’s parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Cloud. Those left to keep his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Peggy H. Cloud; daughter, Angela Cloud; grandson, Dustin Quillen; great grandson, Nathaniel Quillen; brother, Roy Cloud; sisters, Laura Laprade and husband Lester and Barbara Hutchinson; brother-in-laws, Marvin Hammond and wife Dorothy and Wayne Hammond; several nieces and nephews and many friends who loved him.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Masonic Rites at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bill Tignor officiating. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the Shriners Marching Patrol. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.
