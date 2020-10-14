KINGSPORT – Robert Nathan Quillin, 60 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A celebration of Life will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gorman McMurray officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Quillin family.