KINGSPORT – Robert Nathan Quillin, 60 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A celebration of Life will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gorman McMurray officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Quillin family.

