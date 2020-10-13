KINGSPORT – Robert Nathan Quillin, 60 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and drove a truck for Cardinal Health. Robert was a loving son, husband, father and brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rebecca Corder Quillin; granddaughter, Datina Jones; nephew, Samuel Doran; step-mother, Nell Quillin.
Robert is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janice Tipton Quillin; son, John Quillin; daughter, Tammy Tucker (Scott); son, Travis Jones (Kimberly); grandchildren, Ptolema (Trevor), Nicole, Tyler, Makenna and Blake; great-granddaughter, Ivy June; sisters, Rhonda Doran (Gary) and Sarah Rogers (Marty); niece, Whittney Witt (Robert) and nephew, Tyler Housewright; his great-nephew and little buddy, Nathaniel Witt.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A celebration of Life will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gorman McMurray officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Quillin family.