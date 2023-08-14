JONESVILLE, VA - Robert N. (Bob) Muncy, 83, from Jonesville went to be with his loving savior on Friday, August 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 23, 1940 to the late Olin (Putt) and Lela Muncy. He graduated from Jonesville High School and was a US Army veteran. He retired from Westmoreland Coal Sales and was a member of Campground United Methodist Church. He lived a fruitful life; he loved to play golf, fish and spend time with his grandchildren. Bob was full of smiles and laughter and always brightened everyone's day.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Crouse Muncy and his brother, Kenneth Muncy.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Donna Costner Muncy; sons, Bobby (Carmen) Muncy of Duffield, VA and Kenneth Jenkins of Newport, TN; one daughter, Karen (Don) Weed of Naples, FL; sister, Margaret (Ken) Denny of Kingsport, TN; brother, Johnny (Lisa) Muncy; sister-in-law, Shirley Muncy of Jonesville; grandchildren, Whitney (Brandon) Trinkle, Kendra (Andy) Kleutghen, Kenzie-Lee (Mickey) Frazier, Adam Muncy and Eden Muncy; great-grandchildren, Jack Kleutghen and Jersey Frazier; special childhood friends, Don Sexton and Willie Munsey and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 14, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Paul Davis Jr. officiating. Graveside services with military honors presented by Wise County Veterans Organization and the Gate City Honors Team will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15, in Lee Memorial Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alden Muncy, Johnny Muncy, Mike Muncy, Jonathan Muncy, Kevin Muncy and Landon Lawson. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy James and AJ Hatmaker.