JONESVILLE, VA - Robert N. (Bob) Muncy, 83, from Jonesville went to be with his loving savior on Friday, August 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 23, 1940 to the late Olin (Putt) and Lela Muncy. He graduated from Jonesville High School and was a US Army veteran. He retired from Westmoreland Coal Sales and was a member of Campground United Methodist Church. He lived a fruitful life; he loved to play golf, fish and spend time with his grandchildren. Bob was full of smiles and laughter and always brightened everyone's day.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you