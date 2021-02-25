ROGERSVILLE - Robert Michael White, age 37, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2020. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Long Foundation Drilling, Co. for 20 years. He was a loving father to his two children.
He is survived by his daughter, Kylah Brea White; son, Jaxon Cole White; parents, Robert and Barbara White; brother, Justin White and wife, Candie.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
