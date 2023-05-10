KINGSPORT - Robert Michael “Moe” McKamey, 80, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born to the late Robert Frank and Pansy (Shipley) McKamey on August 14, 1942, in Kingsport. Mike was a shining light in the lives of many with his infectious smile, and his joyful spirit will be missed by all who knew him. He has left many special memories through the countless lives he touched with his kindness. Mike was a beloved member of Apostolic Gospel Church.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Evans; infant daughters, Michelle Renee McKamey and Kimberly Dawn McKamey.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you