KINGSPORT - Robert Michael “Moe” McKamey, 80, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born to the late Robert Frank and Pansy (Shipley) McKamey on August 14, 1942, in Kingsport. Mike was a shining light in the lives of many with his infectious smile, and his joyful spirit will be missed by all who knew him. He has left many special memories through the countless lives he touched with his kindness. Mike was a beloved member of Apostolic Gospel Church.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Evans; infant daughters, Michelle Renee McKamey and Kimberly Dawn McKamey.
Those left to cherish Mike’s memory are his wife of fifty-nine years, Linda McKamey; son, Chad McKamey; daughter, Keri and husband Zack Skinner; grandson, Hunter McKamey; brother-in-law, Eddie Evans; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends and extended family.
After Serving in the National Guard, Mike began his career at Eastman as an apprentice. After graduating the program, he and Linda moved to Colorado where he continued his enrollment in college and graduated with a B.S. Degree from Colorado State University. He then began work at Kodak Colorado Division in Technical Services as a quality assurance technician at Windsor, Colorado. In the late 70’s Mike and Linda returned to Kingsport, and he continued his employment at Eastman. Mike retired from Eastman as a safety technician.
Mike loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed horses and trained many in his spare time. Mike and many friends enjoyed going on horse trail rides together. He enjoyed going on overnight trips in the Rocky Mountains with friends in Colorado.
After looking back at his entire life, Mike always said it had been a blessing, but he did not know all the blessings that do come when becoming a Lamb of God. All of the blessings he has received without Jesus during life have no comparison to the blessings he has received since he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior. He felt that he gave up nothing and had gained the best life a person could ever have.
The McKamey family will receive friends on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Apostolic Gospel Church from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Greg Street officiating.
The McKamey family would like to extend a special thank you to the Oncology and Radiation staff at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for their excellent support and kindness.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's memory to the Apostolic Gospel Church, 1780 Gravely Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the McKamey family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsort.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081