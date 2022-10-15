Robert Michael (Mike) Pleasant Oct 15, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 3, 1952 – October 12, 2022Robert Michael (Mike) Pleasant, 69, of Telford, passed away October 12, 2022, at his home.Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Graveside Service Robert Michael Cemetery Telford Condolence Emory United Methodist Church Recommended for you