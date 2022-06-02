KINGSPORT - Robert Merrill “Bob” Dorr, 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Asbury Rehab. Born on June 23, 1927, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Harold Phillips and Lillian Crane Dorr, Bob attended Mount Hermon School in Mt. Hermon Massachusetts and Franklin Technical Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.
Robert was a naval aviator in the United States Navy during WWII. He worked for RCA Services Company in Chattanooga, Tennessee before retiring as a computer engineer from IBM in 1991.
Bob was the past President of the Optimist Club of Greeneville, TN, a member of the Delta Epsilon Pi Kappa Alpha, Boy Scouts of America, and a board member (Treasurer) of Friends of the Kingsport Library. Robert was a member of First Broad St. United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School. He also was a philosophy class member and leader, church tape ministry, carpenter’s helpers (furniture ministry) and church and society member.
The family would like to express a special thankful for all of the loving care from Asbury Rehab and residents of Baysmont.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Phillips and Lillian Crane Dorr; and sons, Robert Reed and Todd Merrill Dorr.
Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dot Dorr; son, Mark Dorr and wife Cathi of Moline, IL; daughter, Lisa Whitlock of Athens, TN; grandchildren, Robbie and Daniel Dorr and Laura and Emily Whitlock; niece, Wynne Empson; and nephew, Jeff Bell.
A funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on June 4, 2022, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Randy Frye and Rev. Bruce Galyon officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made to the furniture ministry at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, Shriners Hospital, donorrelations@shrinenet.org, Camp Bays Mountain, 1435 S’mores Trail, Kingsport, TN 37660 and Boy Scouts of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, and Friends of the Library, 400 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
