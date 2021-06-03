KINGSPORT - Robert McNew Cassidy was granted his angel wings on June 2, 2021.
Robert, age 66, of Kingsport, Tennessee, died at his home.
He attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and received a degree from Northeast State. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the IEW Union and was a Journeyman. He worked several years for Tele-Optics of Kingsport and Intellithought. He was a talented artist and woodworking craftsman.
Robert had a heart of gold, taking in the homeless and providing them shelter and food.
He is predeceased by his mother Alma Cassidy, father, Reverend Robert McNew Cassidy, sister Vicki Mullins, brothers-in-law, Wallace Grills and Larry Varner, niece, Savannah Stair, and nephews, Joshua Warrick, Koby Messick and Joaquin Wright.
He is survived by his loving sisters, Barbara Grills, Sandra Warrick, Rebecca Waldo (Frank), Margaret Messick (Kenneth), Kathy Varner, and Eva Wright (Larry), several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Hamlett-Dodson is in charge of the arrangements. He will have a private funeral attended by family with Reverend Frank Waldo officiating the services.
Any donations can be made to the Central Baptist Food Bank, 301 Carver St., Kingsport, TN 37660 or Appalachian Miles for Smiles PO Box 3215, Kingsport, TN 37664 .