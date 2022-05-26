Robert Mark Price, age 55, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022. He was born on October 2, 1966 in Maryland. He was the owner of Price Septic Service for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Aaron Price; parents, Ronnie Price and Pat Price of Maryland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Patricia Price; son, Matthew Price; grandsons, Kolden Singleton and Logan Price; step-mother, as he loved as his own mother, Betty Jo Price; sister, Sandy Wade of Maryland; brother, Joseph West; step-sisters, Angie Harrell and Kawana Rose; two grandsons, several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much and a host of friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Choptack Church Cemetery with Kenny Phillips officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.