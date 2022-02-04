WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Robert Mack Locke passed away peacefully February 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born December 13, 1942, in Columbus, GA to Robert and Ella Locke. He was an Army brat, living in many states, Guam and France with his parents and 4 younger siblings. He served in the army for 3 years before graduating from Auburn University. He worked at TN Eastman Company as a Systems Analyst for 30 years. He was a loyal and active member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church for 47 years. He also enjoyed working with the Colonial Heights Christian Church in their food ministry. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Chris, his daughter-in-law, Adair and three beloved grandchildren, Erin, Lauren and Abram. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Fuqua, brothers Judson (Regena), Keith and Greg Locke, sister-in-law Patricia Lu (Ti), brothers-in-law William (Marina) Rawls, David (Elizabeth) Rawls, many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life 3:00 PM at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, Kingsport, TN with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Memorials may be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church or the Colonial Heights Christian Church Food Ministry. The family would like to thank the staff of Novant Forsyth medical center in Winston-Salem for their compassion and care, and the outpouring of love and prayers from all our friends and family. He was much loved and will be much missed, but "He is striding in the presence of God, alive in the land of the living." Psalm 116:6.